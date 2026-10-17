Premier League - Game Week 7 Oct 17, 2026 - 10:00 Gtech Community Stadium

Today's game between Brentford and Liverpool will kick off at Oct 17, 2026, 10:00 a.m..

Brentford vs Liverpool is available to watch live via Fubo and DAZN. Details on how to access the match through each broadcaster are listed below.

Brentford host Liverpool at the Gtech Community Stadium in London in a Premier League fixture that carries real weight for both sides heading into the business end of October.

The Bees arrive in decent shape under Keith Andrews. They have not lost in their last five matches across all competitions, and their 3-0 dismantling of Chelsea remains the standout result of that run. Brentford drew 2-2 with Aston Villa most recently in the league and will fancy their chances of extending that unbeaten streak at home.

Liverpool come into this one with a Champions League performance still fresh in the memory. Andoni Iraola's side put six past LASK in midweek, with Bradley Barcola scoring a hat-trick that earned him the UEFA Champions League Player of the Week award ahead of Harry Kane and Lamine Yamal. The French winger had faced scrutiny before that display, but Iraola publicly backed him, pointing to his lack of a full pre-season as context for his adaptation to life at Anfield.

Virgil van Dijk has also spoken warmly about Barcola, suggesting the hat-trick could be the moment that unlocks the winger's Liverpool career. Van Dijk described Barcola as introverted by nature, and believes the European performance will give him the confidence to shine consistently in the Premier League.

There are injury concerns for Iraola to manage. Ryan Gravenberch is suspended, and a lengthy list of absentees adds pressure to the squad's depth. Liverpool lost 0-3 to Manchester City in their most recent league outing, so they arrive needing a response on the road.

Teenager Trey Nyoni reached a Champions League milestone in midweek and features in Liverpool's projected lineup, with Iraola already demanding he sustains that level to hold his place in the rotation.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Brentford vs Liverpool, including TV channel, live stream options, kick-off time, and the latest team news.

How to watch Brentford vs Liverpool with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Keith Andrews has a significant number of players unavailable for Brentford. Antoni Milambo, Joshua Dasilva, Mikkel Damsgaard, Kevin Schade, Nathan Collins, and Jannik Schuster are all sidelined through injury. The projected XI includes Caoimhin Kelleher in goal, with Malick Diouf, Kristoffer Vassbakk Ajer, Sepp van den Berg, and Michael Kayode in defence, and Igor Thiago leading the attack.

Andoni Iraola is without several key players for Liverpool. Conor Bradley, Hugo Ekitike, Giovanni Leoni, Cody Gakpo, Alexander Isak, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Vitezslav Jaros are all injured, while Ryan Gravenberch serves a suspension. The projected lineup sees Alisson Becker start in goal, Virgil van Dijk and Ronald Araujo in central defence, and Bradley Barcola, Florian Wirtz, and Alexis Mac Allister among those named in the XI.

Form

Brentford head into this fixture unbeaten across their last five matches in all competitions, recording two wins and three draws. Their best result in that run was a 3-0 Premier League victory over Chelsea, and they also won 1-2 at Reading in the Carabao Cup. The Bees drew 2-2 with Aston Villa most recently and have scored nine goals across the five games without suffering a single defeat.

Liverpool's recent record is more uneven. They won four and lost one of their last five, with the 0-3 defeat to Manchester City their only setback. Before that, they beat LASK 6-3 in the Champions League and claimed a 1-0 win at AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League. The Reds also beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 in the Carabao Cup during that stretch.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs ended 1-1, played at Anfield in May 2026 in the Premier League. Before that, Brentford beat Liverpool 3-2 at the Gtech Community Stadium in October 2025, which stands as the home side's most recent win in the series. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, the record is closely contested, with Liverpool winning two, Brentford winning two, and one match ending level.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Brentford sit fourth while Liverpool are ninth, meaning the home side carry the advantage of superior league standing into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Brentford vs Liverpool today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: