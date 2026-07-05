Today's game between Brazil and Norway will kick-off at Jul 5, 2026, 4:00 p.m..
Brazil vs Norway is available to watch live in Canada across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.
Brazil and Norway meet at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. It is a fixture that pits the tournament's most decorated nation against a Scandinavian side competing in their first World Cup knockout stage in nearly three decades.
Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil arrived here the hard way. A 1-1 draw with Morocco in the group stage gave way to routine wins over Haiti and Scotland, before a nervy 2-1 victory against Japan in the Round of 32 — settled by a 95th-minute Gabriel Martinelli strike — confirmed their place in the last 16. The five-time champions have shown resilience, if not always fluency.
Neymar's fitness remains the subplot that refuses to go away. The 34-year-old has managed just 14 minutes of football at this tournament, but Ancelotti has now confirmed he is capable of playing a full 90 minutes and is unhappy with a substitute role. Whether the Brazil coach starts him against Norway is the decision that will dominate pre-match conversation.
Norway, meanwhile, have been the tournament's most watchable side by some margin. Their four matches have produced 18 goals. Ståle Solbakken's team absorbed a 4-1 defeat to France before regrouping to beat Ivory Coast 2-1 in the Round of 32, with Erling Haaland's 86th-minute winner sending them through.
Haaland arrives at MetLife Stadium with five World Cup goals to his name. The Manchester City striker has more international goals (60) than he has caps (53) for Norway, and he will fancy his chances against a Brazil defence that has already been tested. Martin Ødegaard, who has assisted in three consecutive World Cup matches, will look to supply him.
The midfield battle between Bruno Guimarães and Ødegaard shapes up as one of the most compelling individual contests of the knockout round. Guimarães leads the tournament with four assists; Ødegaard sits just behind him with three. Both players are also at the centre of Arsenal's summer transfer activity, adding an extra layer of intrigue to their on-pitch duel.
For TV channel listings, live stream options, and kick-off time, everything you need is below.
How to watch Brazil vs Norway with VPN
If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
NordVPN
- Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
- Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
- Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Surfshark
- Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
- Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
- Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
ExpressVPN
- Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
- Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
- 24/7 live chat support
NordVPN
- Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
- Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
- Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Surfshark
- Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
- Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
- Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
ExpressVPN
- Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
- Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
- 24/7 live chat support
Team news & squads
Brazil vs Norway Probable lineups
Starting XI
Manager
- C. Ancelotti
- S. Solbakken
Injuries and Suspensions
Carlo Ancelotti names a projected XI of Alisson Becker; Marquinhos, Douglas Santos, Danilo, Gabriel; Bruno Guimarães, Casemiro, Danilo; Matheus Cunha, Rayan, Vinicius Junior. No injuries or suspensions are listed in the squad data, though the confirmed absence of Lucas Paquetá through injury is a notable blow to Brazil's midfield options. Ancelotti has indicated Neymar is fit to play a full 90 minutes, making the forward's starting status the most significant selection question ahead of kick-off.
For Norway, Ståle Solbakken's projected XI reads: Ørjan Nyland; Kristoffer Ajer, Marcus Holmgren Pedersen, David Møller Wolfe, Torbjørn Heggem; Martin Ødegaard, Patrick Berg, Sander Berge; Alexander Sørloth, Antonio Nusa, Erling Haaland. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the Norwegian squad. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.
Form
Brazil head into this fixture with four wins and one draw from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Japan on June 29, with Gabriel Martinelli's 95th-minute strike the decisive moment. They also recorded 3-0 wins over Haiti and Scotland, drew 1-1 with Morocco, and beat Egypt 2-1 in a pre-tournament friendly. Brazil have scored 9 goals across those five games and conceded 4, with their defensive record showing some vulnerability despite the positive win-loss column.
Norway's last five matches produced three wins, one draw, and one defeat. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 win over Ivory Coast on June 30, sealing their Round of 32 progression. They also beat Senegal 3-2 and Iraq 4-1 in the group stage, drew 1-1 with Morocco in a friendly, and suffered a 4-1 defeat to France. Norway have scored 11 goals and conceded 9 across those five games, reflecting an open, attack-minded approach under Solbakken.
Head-to-Head Record
The head-to-head record between these two nations is extremely limited. The only meeting in the available data is a 1-1 draw in a friendly played in August 2006, when Norway hosted Brazil. That single result, now two decades old, provides little meaningful context for a World Cup knockout tie.
Standings
Brazil finished top of Group C, while Norway qualified as runners-up in Group I.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Brazil vs Norway todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.