World Cup - Final Stage New York/New Jersey Stadium

Today's game between Brazil and Norway will kick-off at Jul 5, 2026, 4:00 p.m..

Brazil vs Norway is available to watch live in Canada across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Brazil and Norway meet at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. It is a fixture that pits the tournament's most decorated nation against a Scandinavian side competing in their first World Cup knockout stage in nearly three decades.

Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil arrived here the hard way. A 1-1 draw with Morocco in the group stage gave way to routine wins over Haiti and Scotland, before a nervy 2-1 victory against Japan in the Round of 32 — settled by a 95th-minute Gabriel Martinelli strike — confirmed their place in the last 16. The five-time champions have shown resilience, if not always fluency.

Neymar's fitness remains the subplot that refuses to go away. The 34-year-old has managed just 14 minutes of football at this tournament, but Ancelotti has now confirmed he is capable of playing a full 90 minutes and is unhappy with a substitute role. Whether the Brazil coach starts him against Norway is the decision that will dominate pre-match conversation.

Norway, meanwhile, have been the tournament's most watchable side by some margin. Their four matches have produced 18 goals. Ståle Solbakken's team absorbed a 4-1 defeat to France before regrouping to beat Ivory Coast 2-1 in the Round of 32, with Erling Haaland's 86th-minute winner sending them through.

Haaland arrives at MetLife Stadium with five World Cup goals to his name. The Manchester City striker has more international goals (60) than he has caps (53) for Norway, and he will fancy his chances against a Brazil defence that has already been tested. Martin Ødegaard, who has assisted in three consecutive World Cup matches, will look to supply him.

The midfield battle between Bruno Guimarães and Ødegaard shapes up as one of the most compelling individual contests of the knockout round. Guimarães leads the tournament with four assists; Ødegaard sits just behind him with three. Both players are also at the centre of Arsenal's summer transfer activity, adding an extra layer of intrigue to their on-pitch duel.

For TV channel listings, live stream options, and kick-off time, everything you need is below.

How to watch Brazil vs Norway with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Carlo Ancelotti names a projected XI of Alisson Becker; Marquinhos, Douglas Santos, Danilo, Gabriel; Bruno Guimarães, Casemiro, Danilo; Matheus Cunha, Rayan, Vinicius Junior. No injuries or suspensions are listed in the squad data, though the confirmed absence of Lucas Paquetá through injury is a notable blow to Brazil's midfield options. Ancelotti has indicated Neymar is fit to play a full 90 minutes, making the forward's starting status the most significant selection question ahead of kick-off.

For Norway, Ståle Solbakken's projected XI reads: Ørjan Nyland; Kristoffer Ajer, Marcus Holmgren Pedersen, David Møller Wolfe, Torbjørn Heggem; Martin Ødegaard, Patrick Berg, Sander Berge; Alexander Sørloth, Antonio Nusa, Erling Haaland. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the Norwegian squad. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 11 Raphinha

20 L. Paqueta Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Brazil head into this fixture with four wins and one draw from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Japan on June 29, with Gabriel Martinelli's 95th-minute strike the decisive moment. They also recorded 3-0 wins over Haiti and Scotland, drew 1-1 with Morocco, and beat Egypt 2-1 in a pre-tournament friendly. Brazil have scored 9 goals across those five games and conceded 4, with their defensive record showing some vulnerability despite the positive win-loss column.

Norway's last five matches produced three wins, one draw, and one defeat. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 win over Ivory Coast on June 30, sealing their Round of 32 progression. They also beat Senegal 3-2 and Iraq 4-1 in the group stage, drew 1-1 with Morocco in a friendly, and suffered a 4-1 defeat to France. Norway have scored 11 goals and conceded 9 across those five games, reflecting an open, attack-minded approach under Solbakken.





Head-to-Head Record

BRA Last match NOR 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins Norway 1 - 1 Brazil 1 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 1/1





The head-to-head record between these two nations is extremely limited. The only meeting in the available data is a 1-1 draw in a friendly played in August 2006, when Norway hosted Brazil. That single result, now two decades old, provides little meaningful context for a World Cup knockout tie.

Standings

Brazil finished top of Group C, while Norway qualified as runners-up in Group I.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Brazil vs Norway today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: