How to Watch the Canadian Premier League in Canada

Canadian soccer continues to grow, and the Canadian Premier League is right at the center of it. For fans looking to follow domestic club soccer from the first match of the season through the playoff push, Fubo is one of the easiest ways to watch in Canada.

The short version: Canadian Premier League matches are available through OneSoccer, and Fubo carries OneSoccer in Canada. That means Fubo gives Canadian fans a straightforward way to keep up with the CPL while also following a broader lineup of soccer and live sports.

Whether you are new to the league or already follow your local club, here is what to know about watching the Canadian Premier League in Canada, plus a closer look at the league’s teams, history and season structure.





Where to watch the Canadian Premier League in Canada

If you want to watch the Canadian Premier League in Canada, you can do so on Fubo through OneSoccer.

OneSoccer is home to CPL coverage, and Fubo’s Canadian soccer lineup includes OneSoccer, making Fubo a strong option for fans who want access to the league in one place. Fubo’s support documentation for Canada specifically lists the Canadian Premier League among the competitions available on OneSoccer.

How to watch the Canadian Premier League on Fubo

Watching the CPL on Fubo is simple.

First, sign up for a Fubo plan in Canada and review the current channel lineup. Then, make sure OneSoccer is included in the package you choose. Once you are in the app, you can search for live CPL matches, upcoming fixtures or OneSoccer programming and start watching.

Fubo’s Canada support pages also note that subscribers can access cloud DVR features, which can be helpful if you want to record a match and watch later. Plan features and pricing can change over time, so it is best to check the latest plan details directly on Fubo before subscribing.

Why watch the CPL on Fubo?

For Canadian soccer fans, the appeal is straightforward. The CPL is a league built around Canadian clubs, Canadian markets and Canadian player development, and Fubo offers a practical way to follow it through OneSoccer.

That also makes Fubo useful beyond a single competition. For viewers who follow multiple leagues and want a service that fits into a broader soccer-watching routine, Fubo offers a more complete sports streaming experience than a one-off destination built around just one property.





What is the Canadian Premier League?

The Canadian Premier League, or CPL, is Canada’s top domestic men’s professional soccer league. It launched in 2019 as a major step forward for the professional game in Canada, with the goal of building a stronger national club structure and creating more opportunities for Canadian players, coaches and communities.

Since its debut, the league has expanded its footprint across the country and continued to define its place in the Canadian soccer landscape. In 2026, the CPL described itself as being at the pinnacle of Canada’s domestic men’s game as part of a broader brand refresh.

A brief history of the Canadian Premier League

The league officially kicked off in 2019, with its first match played on April 27 of that year. That launch represented a significant moment for Canadian soccer, giving the country a coast-to-coast domestic men’s professional league with its own clubs, rivalries and identity.

Since then, the CPL has continued to evolve. Atlético Ottawa joined in 2020, Vancouver FC arrived in 2023, and the league expanded into Quebec for the 2026 season with FC Supra du Québec. The 2026 season also brings Inter Toronto FC, the club identity that follows York United FC’s rebrand.

The result is a league that still feels young, but increasingly established.

Canadian Premier League teams

As of the 2026 season, the Canadian Premier League features eight clubs:

Atlético Ottawa

Cavalry FC

Forge FC

HFX Wanderers FC

Pacific FC

Vancouver FC

Inter Toronto FC

FC Supra du Québec

These clubs represent a growing national footprint, with teams in Ontario, Alberta, Nova Scotia, British Columbia and Quebec. For fans, that gives the league a distinctly Canadian identity, with regional rivalries and local support at the core of the matchday experience.





Important Canadian Premier League dates

The CPL season generally runs from spring into fall, followed by the playoffs.

For the 2026 season, the league announced that the regular season begins on April 4, 2026, with the CPL Final targeted for November 21–22, 2026. The league also noted that all eight clubs would host home openers by April 26, with FC Supra du Québec scheduled to host its first home match on April 19.

Because match calendars change from season to season, fans should always check the latest schedule before matchday.

How the CPL season works

The CPL uses a regular season followed by a playoff format. For 2026, the league announced a 112-match regular season, with club schedules showing a 28-match campaign for each team. Official playoff explainers also state that the top five teams qualify for the postseason.

That format helps keep the table meaningful throughout the year while building toward a playoff race and championship match later in the season.

Why the Canadian Premier League matters

The CPL is important because it gives Canada a true domestic professional club competition and helps strengthen the player pathway at home. It creates more room for Canadian talent to develop, more opportunities for fans to connect with local clubs and more visibility for the sport across the country.

That role feels especially important now, as soccer interest in Canada continues to rise. The league’s own 2026 schedule messaging framed the season as part of a larger moment for the sport nationally, with growing attention and momentum around the game.

Why fans are tuning in

Part of the CPL’s appeal is that it offers something different from watching only global giants and international tournaments. It is local. It is growing. And it gives supporters the chance to follow clubs that feel connected to their cities and communities.

It is also a league where fans can discover players on the rise, follow new rivalries and watch the identity of Canadian club soccer continue to take shape in real time.





FAQ: Canadian Premier League on Fubo

Can I watch the Canadian Premier League on Fubo in Canada?

Yes. In Canada, Fubo carries OneSoccer, and Fubo’s support content lists the Canadian Premier League among the competitions available there.

What channel shows CPL matches in Canada?

CPL matches are shown on OneSoccer, which is available on Fubo in Canada.

Is the CPL Canada’s top domestic men’s soccer league?

Yes. The Canadian Premier League positions itself as the top domestic men’s professional soccer league in Canada.

How many teams are in the Canadian Premier League?

There are eight teams in the CPL as of the 2026 season.

When does the Canadian Premier League season start?

For 2026, the regular season begins on April 4. In general, the CPL season runs from spring into fall, followed by the playoffs.

The bottom line

If you are looking for how to watch the Canadian Premier League in Canada, Fubo is a straightforward place to start. With access to OneSoccer in Canada, Fubo gives fans a convenient way to follow the CPL throughout the season while staying connected to a wider world of live soccer.

For supporters of Canadian club soccer, that makes Fubo a natural home for the season ahead.