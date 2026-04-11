Feyenoord are left with a bitter taste in their mouths following Marcos Senesi’s impressive move

Marcos Senesi is weighing up his options. The AFC Bournemouth defender is expected to secure a free transfer to a top English club this summer, with Tottenham Hotspur among the suitors. Former club Feyenoord, however, will miss out on the sell-on fee they hoped for.

Transfer expert Matteo Moretto wrote on Saturday that the defender’s agents are in close contact with Chelsea, Manchester United and, consequently, Spurs, adding that “the other clubs stand a much slimmer chance”.

Senesi moved from Feyenoord to Bournemouth in the summer of 2022 for a fee of at least €15 million and quickly established himself as a regular, making 122 appearances to date. He was part of the Bournemouth side that shocked league leaders Arsenal 1-2 on Saturday.

When Feyenoord sold him to Bournemouth in the summer of 2022 for a fee starting at €15m, the Rotterdam club inserted a 15% sell-on clause. That looked set to pay off when Senesi was linked with Juventus, but no move materialised.

No sale ever materialised, and a new deal now looks unlikely. The 28-year-old has made no secret of his desire to move on, and Spurs will only remain in the race if they beat the drop.

Senesi, who now has three Argentina caps, joined the Eredivisie in 2019 when Feyenoord paid around €7 million to San Lorenzo. He quickly became a key player.

Although he never won silverware at De Kuip, he was a key member of the side that reached the 2022 Conference League final.