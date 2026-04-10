With Salah's move looming, how did the Saudi Pro League poach European stars from Liverpool?

If confirmed, Salah will become the sixth player from Liverpool’s 2019 Champions League final starting XI to join the Saudi Pro League.

The Egyptian star had opened the scoring from the penalty spot, guiding Liverpool to a 2-0 win and a sixth European crown—their first since 2005.

Liverpool’s starting line-up that night was as follows:

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

Defence: Alexander-Arnold – Virgil van Dijk – Joel Matip – Andy Robertson

Midfield: Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson

Forwards: Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mané

All five attackers from that lineup have since moved to the Saudi Pro League, and it now appears that Salah will soon join them, completing the sextet.