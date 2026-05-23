Ewa Pajor finally has her medal! Winners and losers as Barcelona defeat Lyon to win fourth Champions League title in heart-breaking finale for USWNT star Lindsey Heaps

It was a final brimming with narratives. Jonatan Giraldez, the head coach for two of Barca's three previous European triumphs, was in the opposing dugout for this one, after taking over at Lyon at the start of the season. What impact could that have? Speculation has been swirling around Alexia Putellas for months now, as her contract in Catalunya nears its expiry. Could this be her last Champions League outing with her childhood club? And then there is the Ballon d'Or. With Putellas and Melchie Dumornay on opposite sides, this was a game that would see the two best players in Europe this season go head-to-head. It was all so enticing.

As the game unfolded, new narratives came to the forefront. Ewa Pajor was playing her sixth Champions League final, having lost all of the previous five - three of them against Lyon. As one of the best strikers in the history of the women's game, for her to finally get her hands on this trophy was a storyline for the neutrals to root for. When she broke the deadlock shortly after half-time, before doubling that advantage to seemingly seal the win, her celebrations said it all. The wait was over.

That all came after Lindsey Heaps thought she had given Lyon the lead, in what looks likely to be her final ever Champions League game. The United States international is heading home this summer, to join the Denver Summit in the NWSL, and for her to endure the disappointment of having her goal wiped off, having celebrated as jubilantly as one would in her situation, only added to the heartbreak that she would feel come the final whistle.

Then came Salma Paralluelo, to put the gloss on it all. Amid all the talk of Putellas' future, and that of star centre-back Mapi Leon, who looks set for a move to London City Lionesses, not much has been said of Paralluelo, despite her current deal also nearing its expiration. Saturday, then, served as a reminder of her remarkable qualities, as she scored two goals in three stoppage time minutes to put the result well beyond doubt. If she is a free agent this summer, she is sure to be hotly pursued.

As Barca celebrate their fourth European title, and Lyon ponder what could have been in their chase for a ninth, GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from the Ullevaal Stadion...