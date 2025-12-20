Amee Ruszkai headshot 1:1 author page

Ameé Ruszkai

Lead Women’s Football Writer

I'm a football writer with a sharp focus on the women's game, particularly in England and Europe. I grew up playing the sport myself, so know first-hand the extremely limited visibility and small profile it used to have, making its transformation in the past few years all the more incredible to have watched unfold. I have a keen eye on the next generation of talent to take the game forward, heading up the women's side of GOAL's NXGN series, and, as a big sports fan in general, I'm also a big follower of the men's game, especially the Premier League and EFL.

My Football Story: My earliest football memories are of watching my beloved Bradford City battle relegation and administration alongside my grandad, having held a season ticket at Valley Parade since the 2003-04 season. Fortunately, times would get better through promotion and some notable cupsets. There was always plenty of top-level football on the television at home to balance things out, too, with La Liga action proving to be a particular favourite of mine growing up.

Areas of Expertise:

  • In-Depth Analysis of England's Lionesses
  • Women's Football's Wonderkids
  • Women's Super League Analysis
  • Ballon d'Or Feminin & Major Tournament Power Rankings
  • Stories Across the Women's Champions League & Europe

Favourite Footballing Memory: Watching Bradford City beat Arsenal on penalties in the League Cup in the 2012-23 season, as part of an historic run to the final, despite being a fourth-tier side. Swansea had our number big time at Wembley but fortunately we would be back a few months later, as I watched them win promotion for the first time in my time as a season-ticket holder, beating Northampton 3-0.

Articles by Ameé Ruszkai
  1. Beth England exclusive gfx 16:9Getty Images/GOAL
    B. EnglandTottenham Hotspur Women

    Exclusive: England on 'difficult' Chelsea exit & Spurs' revival

    Bethany England remembers vividly the first time she won the League Cup. There were just five minutes remaining when Leah Williamson levelled the scores for Arsenal at Nottingham Forest’s City Ground, putting the 2020 final on the brink of extra time. But then, basically on the goal line at the other end, England popped up with the stoppage time winner for Chelsea, as Emma Hayes’ Blues filled a frustrating gap in an otherwise bulging trophy cabinet.

  4. Alyssa Thompson Chelsea USWNT GFX 16:9Getty/GOAL
    AnalysisA. Thompson

    Thompson proving her worth as Chelsea's record signing

    Alyssa Thompson's transfer to Chelsea featured all the hallmarks of a marquee signing. First reported to be in the works over a week before it was done, allowing the hype and excitement to build, it was given a dramatic conclusion by being completed right at the Women's Super League's transfer deadline, and for a bumper fee surpassing £1 million ($1.4m) which set a new world record for the women's game at the time. Brought out to greet the fans of her new club at Stamford Bridge, as Chelsea opened their WSL title defence with a statement win over Manchester City, Thompson was given the stage of a true star. But would she be?

  5. WSL Team of the Season so far GFXGOAL
    AnalysisWSL

    Four Lionesses in GOAL's WSL Team of the Season so far

    As the Women's Super League hits its winter break, Manchester City are sitting pretty at the top of the table, boasting a comfortable six-point lead over second-placed Chelsea to put themselves in an incredible position in their pursuit of a first title since 2016. It's no surprise, then, that the Cityzens dominate GOAL's Team of the Season so far.

  6. Fridolina Rolfo Man Utd Women 2025-26Getty Images
    Player ratingsManchester United Women

    Rolfo leads insane comeback - but United title bid takes hit

    Manchester United staged a remarkable second half comeback on Sunday, securing what could prove to be a valuable point in a 3-3 draw at home to Tottenham, having been 3-0 down with 17 minutes of normal time to play. However, in truth, it does little to salvage the Red Devils' Women's Super League title charge. Marc Skinner's side are now nine points off table-topping Manchester City after these dropped points, but it does help in the race for Champions League football, as a win for Spurs would've taken them above United and level on points with Arsenal in third.

  7. Chelsea Brighton Women compositeGetty Images/GOAL
    Player ratingsChelsea FC Women

    Walsh stars as Chelsea secure vital WSL win

    Sandy Baltimore's sublime strike set Chelsea on their way to an important victory in the Women's Super League on Sunday, as the Blues bounced back from last week's shock defeat to Everton with a 3-0 success at Brighton. It was vital that Sonia Bompastor's side got the win here, to prevent Manchester City from further extending their lead at the top of the table, and they did exactly that, to stay six points behind the Cityzens as the WSL hits its winter break.

  8. Chelsea Man City WSL title race GFXGetty/GOAL
    AnalysisWSL

    Chelsea's WSL crown is slipping - can City take advantage?

    For a long time, it has felt like Chelsea's dominance of the Women's Super League would never end. Since the Blues were crowned champions of England for a third time back on June 5, 2020, they have yet to relinquish their crown, spending over 2000 days as the holders of the trophy thanks to six successive triumphs. This season, however, it looks like their incredible run could finally be stopped.

  9. Jess Park Ella Toone Man Utd Women splitGetty Images
    M. SkinnerManchester United Women

    Explained: Why Park & Toone were benched for Man Utd's huge Lyon clash

    Manchester United boss Marc Skinner has explained the thinking behind leaving the Lionesses duo of Ella Toone and Jess Park on the bench for Wednesday's Champions League defeat to eight-time winners Lyon. Although already assured of a play-off berth, the Red Devils needed a positive result to improve their seeding and to push for automatic qualification. Skinner's starting XI raised plenty of questions before his side were given a 3-0 thumping.

  10. Phallon Tullis-Joyce Man Utd Lyon compositeGetty Images/GOAL
    Player ratingsManchester United Women

    Tullis-Joyce error costs Man Utd in UWCL loss to Lyon

    Phallon Tullis-Joyce's surprising error proved costly for Manchester United on Wednesday as their hopes of qualifying automatically for the Champions League quarter-finals were dealt a real blow in a 3-0 loss to Lyon. The United States goalkeeper failed to make what looked set to be a comfortable save from Tabitha Chawinga's header with just 12 minutes on the clock and the Red Devils couldn't get back on level terms, with Lyon dominating the game and wrapping things up late on when Melchie Dumornay's stunning brace sealed all three points.

  1. Millie Bright Chelsea GFXGetty/GOAL
    AnalysisChelsea FC Women

    Ex-England star Bright facing fight to save Chelsea career

    Millie Bright had one of the best seasons of her career in 2024-25. Sporting the captain's armband, the Chelsea star guided the club to an incredible domestic treble in which they didn't lose a single game in the Women's Super League, FA Cup or League Cup, lifting all three trophies and breaking plenty of records along the way. In the last few weeks, though, as the Blues have endured a surprising run of just one win in five games, the former Lionesses defender has found herself on the outside looking in.

  2. Beth Mead Arsenal HICGetty Images
    Player ratingsArsenal Women

    In-form Mead secures vital UWCL win for Arsenal

    Beth Mead's early strike secured a vital Champions League victory for Arsenal on Tuesday, as the reigning European champions saw off Twente in a narrow but comfortable 1-0 win. It's a scoreline that doesn't reflect the dominance the Gunners enjoyed as they crept up the league-phase standings, moving to within one point of automatic qualification for the knockout rounds with one game left to play, while securing at least a play-off berth.

  3. Phallon Tullis-Joyce Manchester United GFXGetty/GOAL
    AnalysisManchester United Women

    Tullis-Joyce return key to Man Utd turning season around

    Things haven't been easy for Manchester United as of late. The Red Devils went into Sunday's clash with West Ham having lost three of their last four games in all competitions, a run that has seen them fall well behind the pace in the Women's Super League title race and weakened their incredibly strong position in the Champions League, ahead of two very tough final games in the league phase, starting with the hosting of eight-time winners Lyon on Wednesday. The return of Phallon Tullis-Joyce, then, could not have been better timed.

  4. Chelsea Everton Women composite Getty Images/GOAL
    Player ratingsChelsea FC Women

    Chelsea's record WSL unbeaten run ends in shock Everton loss

    Chelsea's record-breaking unbeaten run in the Women's Super League came to a shock end on Sunday as Everton, who came into the game with just one victory in the competition this season, stunned the defending champions, winning 1-0 to deal Sonia Bompastor her first defeat as Blues boss. There were just 12 minutes on the clock when Honoka Hayashi broke the deadlock for the visiting side, giving Chelsea plenty of time to respond, but the hosts couldn't do so as their 34-game unbeaten streak in the WSL was snapped.

  5. Man Utd West Ham WSL compositeGetty Images/GOAL
    Player ratingsManchester United Women

    Janssen magic delivers much-needed WSL win for Man Utd

    Dominique Janssen's sublime free-kick allowed Manchester United to avoid a first-ever three-game losing streak in the Women's Super League on Sunday, with a hard-fought and important 2-1 win over West Ham seeing them bounce back from losses to Aston Villa and Man City. The Red Devils, who have lost significant ground in the title race over the last few weeks, needed to get back on track here and they did exactly that, despite Shekiera Martinez's stunning overhead kick getting the Hammers back on level terms for a while in the second half.

  7. Man Utd spiralling GFXGetty/GOAL
    AnalysisManchester United Women

    Man Utd only have themselves to blame for WSL slump

    It was all looking so good for Manchester United at the start of this season. Into the Women's Champions League proper for the first time and unbeaten through their first seven games of the new Women's Super League campaign, the Red Devils were flying. But as Marc Skinner's side return to action after the final international break of the year, they're looking to avoid a fourth defeat in just five games.

  8. Alessia Russo Ella Toone England Women Euro 2025 trophyGetty Images
    Women's EUROEngland

    Euro 2029 host nation revealed as Lionesses aim for three in a row

    England's Lionesses have learned the location of their next European Championship title defence after UEFA announced the hosts of Euro 2029 on Wednesday. Poland, Germany and a joint-effort from Denmark and Sweden were the three official bids submitted for the next edition of the tournament, which will see Sarina Wiegman's side go for a third successive continental crown after triumphs in England in 2022 and in Switzerland in 2025.

  9. Lionesses W+Ls GFXGetty/GOAL
    Winners & LosersEngland

    Biggest winners & losers from Lionesses' final camp of 2025

    England's incredibly memorable 2025 is now in the books after the Lionesses closed out their 'homecoming' series on Tuesday with a 2-0 win over Ghana. Sarina Wiegman's side have been taking their European Championship trophy around the country over the last couple of months, showing off the silverware while entertaining the fans who celebrated its return home as excitedly as the players themselves. They've certainly done the latter as of late, bouncing back from defeat to Brazil to finish the year with three successive wins.

  10. Lucia Kendall Taylor Hinds Chloe Kelly England Ghana Women compositeGetty Images/GOAL
    Player ratingsEngland

    New Lioness Kendall shines again with fairy-tale goal

    Lucia Kendall's fairytale goal helped the Lionesses see off Ghana on Tuesday night, with one of England's most exciting young prospects scoring the opening goal in a 2-0 win and doing so at St Mary's Stadium, home of the Southampton side she represented for 10 memorable years. It was with the Saints that Kendall broke into senior football and when she made her international debut in October, she became the club's first ever Lioness, so it was fitting that she would find the back of the net on her return to a special venue.

