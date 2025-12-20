Ameé Ruszkai

Lead Women’s Football Writer

I'm a football writer with a sharp focus on the women's game, particularly in England and Europe. I grew up playing the sport myself, so know first-hand the extremely limited visibility and small profile it used to have, making its transformation in the past few years all the more incredible to have watched unfold. I have a keen eye on the next generation of talent to take the game forward, heading up the women's side of GOAL's NXGN series, and, as a big sports fan in general, I'm also a big follower of the men's game, especially the Premier League and EFL.

My Football Story: My earliest football memories are of watching my beloved Bradford City battle relegation and administration alongside my grandad, having held a season ticket at Valley Parade since the 2003-04 season. Fortunately, times would get better through promotion and some notable cupsets. There was always plenty of top-level football on the television at home to balance things out, too, with La Liga action proving to be a particular favourite of mine growing up.

Areas of Expertise:

In-Depth Analysis of England's Lionesses

Women's Football's Wonderkids

Women's Super League Analysis

Ballon d'Or Feminin & Major Tournament Power Rankings

Stories Across the Women's Champions League & Europe

Favourite Footballing Memory: Watching Bradford City beat Arsenal on penalties in the League Cup in the 2012-23 season, as part of an historic run to the final, despite being a fourth-tier side. Swansea had our number big time at Wembley but fortunately we would be back a few months later, as I watched them win promotion for the first time in my time as a season-ticket holder, beating Northampton 3-0.