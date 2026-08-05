‘Different approach, a different message, different ideas’ - Folarin Balogun, Diego Luna and the biggest winners and losers of Mauricio Pochettino’s USMNT return

On the day his U.S. Men's National Team return was announced, Mauricio Pochettino wanted to make it clear: this is a clean slate. It's not a continuation of the 2026 project, but rather a whole new one. Because of that, the rules and structure that governed the 2026 World Cup approach are now out the window, largely because the road to 2030 requires something much different.

Even so, no matter how clean the slate is, Pochettino's hiring is a return, not an arrival. He may not be building in the same way that he did over the last two years, but he is building on it. And, as a result, he's entering with a foundation. For some, that foundation will be comforting. For others, it gives them an uphill climb.

"Some players are not happy with our appointment," Pochettino said, "and it's good to know if someone is not happy, but it's going to be a different approach, a different message, different ideas. Everything is going to be different. The players need to know us, but they need to be ready because everything is going to be different."

Even with the difference, as Pochettino said, some will be happier about his return than others. Some will stand to benefit, while others will have to go that extra mile over these next few years. With that in mind, GOAL breaks down the winners and losers of Pochettino's return...