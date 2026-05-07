'Who wouldn't have her on their wishlist?' - Khadija Shaw transfer links addressed by Chelsea boss Sonia Bompastor

Bompastor has remained composed amid speculation linking Shaw with a move to west London. With Shaw's current deal at City set to expire in June, the Blues are heavily touted as the primary destination for the three-time Golden Boot winner.

In comments highlighted by BBC Sport, Bompastor was careful not to confirm any specific deal but expressed supreme confidence in Chelsea's project. "I trust the ambitions we have," she said when asked about the club's recruitment plans. "Every top player wants to play for a club that can win the Champions League and compete at the highest level. We are always looking to improve our squad with world-class quality."