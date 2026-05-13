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'Wanted to be best player in the world' - Bryan Mbeumo reveals ambitious target as £65m winger guides Man Utd back into the Champions League
European nights return to Old Trafford
United are officially back in the big time, and few players are as excited as Mbeumo. The attacker, who arrived in a £65m move from Brentford last summer, has been integral to the Reds securing a top-five finish in the Premier League, guaranteeing Champions League football for the 2026-27 campaign.
Speaking on the Inside Carrington podcast, Mbeumo couldn't hide his delight at the prospect of the famous anthem ringing out at Old Trafford. "I just can’t wait," he said. "I know it means a lot for the club and for the fans, so I know it’s going to be an unbelievable atmosphere."
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Mbeumo's 'best in the world' ambition
While qualifying for Europe is a team achievement, Mbeumo has always harbored individual aspirations that border on the audacious. The 26-year-old revealed that his drive comes from a long-standing desire to see his name mentioned alongside the greatest to ever play the game.
"I always told myself I wanted to be the best player in the world, so playing these kinds of competitions was really high in my head," Mbeumo admitted. "Even, as you said, [when] I started in lower leagues and lower teams, I always had this target in my mind."
A journey from the lower leagues
Mbeumo’s rise to the summit of English football has been a steady climb rather than a sudden explosion. Having cut his teeth in the second tiers of both France and England, the Cameroon international believes his humble beginnings gave him the mental fortitude required to succeed at a club the size of United.
“I’m feeling really proud of myself, obviously because it’s never been easy for me,” he explained. “[I have] always had to work hard, but I never forgot about what I was wanting. I always believed in myself because I knew I had special abilities as well. I always tried to work hard and I’m really happy for what is coming for me.”
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Mbeumo's impact in numbers
Mbeumo has backed up his bold talk with impressive on-field production. During his first year at United, Mbeumo has found the net 10 times in all competitions, a tally bettered only by fellow new arrival Benjamin Sesko, who leads the club's scoring charts with 12 goals, and the Cameroon forward has also laid on three assists.
Beyond the statistics, Mbeumo has already provided big moments for the United faithful, including a memorable strike against rivals Liverpool. As one of 18 clubs already confirmed for the new-look Champions League league phase, United will be leaning heavily on Mbeumo's confidence as they look to make a deep run in the competition next term.