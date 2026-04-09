VIDEO: Penalty & red card?! Watch bizarre Marc Pubill handball moment that left Barcelona boss Hansi Flick absolutely furious in Champions League loss to Atletico Madrid

In a heated post-match interview, Flick did not hide his frustration regarding the lack of a review for the handball. He was particularly surprised given the familiarity of the officiating crew, but his focus remained on the inconsistent application of the rules.

"I don't know why VAR didn't intervene," Flick said, via Movistar. "The referee is German, and I think it's unbelievable. We all make mistakes, but what's the point of VAR? I can't understand it. It should be a penalty, a second yellow card, and a red. This is what can't happen."