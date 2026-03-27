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Tottenham bench: De Zerbi may only take charge at the end of the season; Dyche is being tipped to replace Tudor

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With their backs against the wall, Spurs are turning to a seasoned saviour

It’s every man for himself: Tottenham are just one point clear of the third-bottom spot in the Premier League and, following their crushing 3-0 defeat in the head-to-head clash with Nottingham Forest, are seriously considering changing manager for the second time this season.

Igor Tudor’s position – still winless apart from the meaningless victory in the second leg of the round of 16 against Atlético Madrid – is made even more precarious by the sad bereavement that has struck the former Udinese, Verona and Juventus manager: the loss of his father. A grief that could inevitably cloud Tudor’s judgement in the final stages of the season and necessitate an emergency call.

  • DE ZERBI, NOT FOR NOW

    The Spurs’ planwas clear: to approach Roberto De Zerbi straight away, now that he was a free agent following the end of his spell at Marseille. However, according to The Telegraph, the former Sassuolo manager has indicated that he wishes to wait until the start of next season before accepting a new role.

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  • DYCHE IS READY

    The idea, then, is to turn to Sean Dyche, a pragmatic manager and an expert in the relegation battle who has built his career at Burnley and who, earlier this season, was in charge at Nottingham Forest before Vitor Pereira took over.

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