Tom Brady at WrestleMania?! WWE talks underway for Birmingham City minority owner & NFL legend amid feud with Logan Paul

The groundwork for this crossover has been laid through a series of public jibes between Brady and current WWE star Paul. Tensions flared during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic in Los Angeles, where the two captained opposing sides. Brady notably dismissed the world of professional wrestling, calling it "cute" and "scripted" during a media appearance, which quickly went viral with more than two million views.

"You know, all their stuff is so cute and scripted, and they know what’s going on," Brady said. "In a football game, you don’t know, so they wouldn’t get near me. Plus, if I had a good offensive line, they’ll punch those guys right in the throat and they’d be probably crying." Paul responded by trolling the 48-year-old with a fake apology video.

Meltzer suggested the recent trash talk was a calculated move, saying: "What they did in the football game was clearly to build it, all the talk of Tom Brady cutting down pro-wrestlers and all the wrestlers responding, that is all storyline. That is not, 'Tom Brady’s a d*** and he doesn’t respect pro wrestling.'"