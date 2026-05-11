"It's an earthquake, a tremor that lasts just a moment," Neville declared while commentating on West Ham United's 1-0 defeat to the Gunners. For the Manchester United legend, it was clear: "This is the biggest moment in the history of VAR in the Premier League."
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"The biggest moment in VAR history": Fierce debate rages over a disallowed goal after Arsenal's victory
What happened? In the fifth minute of stoppage time, West Ham's Callum Wilson forced the ball over the line for what appeared to be the 1–1 equaliser. Declan Rice attempted to clear it, but failed.
Referee Chris Kavanagh immediately pointed to the centre: goal, equaliser, shock and disbelief for Arsenal, who cannot afford to let up in the title race against Manchester City if they are to secure their first league title in 22 years.
However, video assistant Darren England soon intervened, and after 17 replays and a four-minute delay, Kavanagh reversed his call, ruling that Pablo had fouled Arsenal keeper David Raya.
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Keane was blunt: "West Ham were really stupid."
The significance of this decision cannot be overstated. Neville was emphatic: "Arsenal's first title in 22 years could hinge on this. This is one of those moments when Arsenal might well believe their name is already on the trophy." Indeed, the Gunners now have their fate firmly in their own hands. Two wins and the trophy is theirs.
For West Ham, though, the result is a hammer blow in their relegation fight. Their 18th loss of the campaign means Nottingham Forest and Leeds United are safe. The Hammers' only hope now is to leapfrog Tottenham, who hold a one-point advantage and still have a game in hand. On Monday evening, they face Leeds.
Expert Roy Keane had little sympathy for the losers. "The only thing you say is: VAR will check everything, so don't put your hands on the goalkeeper! And definitely don't do it for three or four seconds," railed the Irishman. His conclusion: "That was really stupid of West Ham. You shouldn't commit such an obvious foul, because it will be reviewed."
Arteta strikes a conciliatory tone
Kean's colleagues Jamie Redknapp and Ian Wright agreed it was a "bold" yet "undoubtedly correct" decision. Wright explained: "I think David Raya would have held onto the ball if he hadn't been obstructed. He's pulled in that direction and then the arm comes into play."
In the tunnel after the final whistle, two contrasting emotional worlds stood face to face. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who had often clashed with the officials in the past, struck an unusually conciliatory tone. "I will certainly remember this day. It was an emotional rollercoaster," the Spaniard told Sky Sports. "Today I have to congratulate them [the referees]. It takes a lot of courage and bravery to stand your ground."
At the other end of the emotional scale, West Ham manager Nuno Espirito Santo was dumbfounded. "We're all upset," the Portuguese said, before questioning the inconsistent application of the rules: "Even the referees no longer know what is a foul and what isn't; that creates doubt."
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Arsenal and Man City's remaining fixtures
Arsenal lead the table on 79 points. Man City trail by five but hold a game in hand; they host Crystal Palace on Wednesday.
On matchday 37, the Gunners host Burnley on Monday, while City head to AFC Bournemouth on Tuesday.
On the final matchday, 24 May, Arsenal travel to Crystal Palace while City host Aston Villa.
2025/26 Premier League: Table and remaining fixtures
Arsenal FC Manchester City 1st, 36 matches, 79 points, +42 goal difference 2nd, 35 matches, 74 points, +40 goal difference - Crystal Palace (H) FC Burnley (H) AFC Bournemouth (A) Crystal Palace (A) Aston Villa (H)