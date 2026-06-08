She's already handed BVB boss Lars Ricken a crushing defeat. The DFB women's team has a new rising star

In her international debut, Müller scored the opening goal as the two-time world champions defeated Norway 2-0, earning a spot at the 2027 World Cup in Brazil. "It's an incredible feeling," the Dortmund-born full-back said after her dream debut, admitting she needed time to let it sink in back in the dressing room: "It's a lot to take in, but I'm very happy."

With Tuesday's final qualifier in Slovenia looming, Müller is now fully aware of what she has achieved as a stand-in for the injured captain Giulia Gwinn. The right-back has already posted an Instagram highlight reel of her performance against Norway.

Müller would have loved to post a similar video in early 2025, when the defender, then with US club Portland Thorns, was poised to debut in the Germany jersey. However, a cruciate ligament tear suffered during a national-team training session forced the former SC Freiburg player onto the sidelines for an extended period. That setback made her fairytale return to Christian Wück's squad all the sweeter.