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Sebastien Pocognoli targets maiden Scotland victory to spark confidence ahead of North Macedonia clash
Belgian manager seeks vital breakthrough
Pocognoli's reign began with a goalless draw in Slovenia before his first home fixture resulted in a 3-0 defeat by Switzerland following Jack Hendry's early red card. The Tartan Army have now failed to score in four consecutive matches for only the second time in their history, repeating a drought last seen in May 1971. Saturday's trip to Skopje presents an immediate chance to halt that slide before frustration mounts further.
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Belgian boss rejects pressure talk
While Pocognoli denied suggestions that Scotland must beat North Macedonia, he knows his side need a victory sooner rather than later. However, when BBC Scotland asked if he feels under pressure to get that elusive result, the Belgian firmly pushed back: "No, because the challenge is longer than this camp, you know, we have to do piece by piece."
First victory crucial for confidence
The head coach is acutely aware that tactical ideas count for little without the morale boost that only a victory can provide for his dressing room. "For sure, we want to have a first really positive [win] on the pitch," he added. "In terms of ranking, we want this, but I think it's important for the players to have a first win, that everything makes sense because the win makes the joy and the joy gives the freedom on the pitch to make decisions and to accelerate the process. If we have the three points in Slovenia, which I think we deserve, we talk maybe a little bit differently, but it's like this."
A failure to win would leave Pocognoli alongside John Prentice, Berti Vogts, and George Burley as the only Scotland bosses to go winless across their first three matches. Even so, the Scots can take heart from losing just once in their previous seven away matches while remaining unbeaten in their last three meetings with North Macedonia since September 2008.
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Historic scoring record looms large
Scotland must find a way past North Macedonia's backline to avoid going five consecutive games without a goal for the first time in their history. Navigating a tricky away fixture without the suspended Hendry will thoroughly test the visitors' defensive resolve. Securing three points on the road would provide a welcome lift before returning home to face Slovenia on Tuesday, October 6.
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