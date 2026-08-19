'Worst year of my life' - Romelu Lukaku launches explosive Napoli accusation after Fenerbahce move

Lukaku has not held back in his assessment of his final months at Napoli, suggesting that the club actively worked to damage his reputation before his summer exit. The Belgian international - who saw his last season severely disrupted by a serious thigh injury sustained in an August 2025 friendly against Olympiacos, leading to multiple relapses and sharp disagreements with Napoli's medical staff over his decision to seek treatment in Belgium - feels that the narrative regarding his fitness was manipulated by those at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona to force him out of the door.

Making matters worse, the now-Fenerbahce striker endured immense personal tragedy during that same period. Beyond the disputes on the pitch, he suffered the devastating loss of his father in September 2025, alongside subsequent extortion attempts made against his family regarding the return of the body for the funeral.

Reflecting on a tumultuous period that saw his relationship with the Partenopei break down completely, Lukaku was blunt about the circumstances surrounding his departure. 'It was the worst year [2025] of my life,' confessed Lukaku to Het Laatste Nieuws in Belgium. 'I chose to leave Napoli because I heard things and decisions were already being made… that’s it. If that was the case, then I was better off leaving. The claim that I was not fit was simply not true. They probably said that in Italy to boycott me, but I am 100 per cent match fit.'