Roma close in on Porto winger Rodrigo Mora in €25m deal with €120m release clause

Roma have successfully navigated final hurdles to secure the signature of Porto winger Mora. According to Corriere dello Sport, the Giallorossi are ironing out the final details of an agreement that will bring the highly-rated 19-year-old to the Italian capital.

The breakthrough follows intensive talks between the two clubs. Decisive pressure from manager Gian Piero Gasperini alongside direct intervention from the Friedkin family proved vital in getting the transfer over the line.