Light at the end of the tunnel! Rodrygo takes major step in Real Madrid injury recovery as Brazilian touches ball for first time in six months

According to Marca, Rodrygo took one of the most anticipated steps in his personal recovery on Monday. The Brazilian felt the touch of the football at Valdebebas once again—a gesture that appears routine but carries immense weight for an athlete who has spent more than half a year away from the pitch. This moment represents the final leg of a journey the winger has been navigating with immense patience since last winter, with the finish line finally in sight.

To truly grasp the significance of this development, one must look back to the night of March 2. During a home clash against Getafe at the Santiago Bernabeu, everything went dark for the former Santos man in a devastating sequence that completely derailed his campaign. The medical diagnosis was crushing: a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament and the external meniscus in his right knee.