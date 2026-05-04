Pep Guardiola drops huge hint he will stay on as Man City boss for 2026-27 season

Guardiola spoke about his enduring enthusiasm for the job and the environment created at the Etihad Stadium. The City manager also praised the stability within the club.

"I wouldn’t be 10 years, even with good titles, if I didn’t have an incredible environment," Guardiola admitted, as per The Guardian. "Now I feel more, I don’t know, happy, not happy, but I don’t know, still have incredible energy, still I’m so good, coming here to work on my day off."

He added: "I love when Gundo [Ilkay Gundogan] came back from Barcelona and said, ‘Man City is top, top’. You know, when that happens, we are in a good way. That’s why we are consistently in the Champions League for the last 12, 13, 14 years. That’s why we are always fighting for the titles, because they are consistent around the tactics, the systems, the players, the managers. It’s like a bubble that makes people feel good."