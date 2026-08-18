Max Allegri makes huge decision on Frank Anguissa's Napoli future

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Anguissa appeared destined for an exit from Naples, but the midfielder has successfully convinced new head coach Max Allegri to keep him. Rather than packing his bags, the Cameroon international is now firmly in the club's plans for the future.

The sudden shift in perspective highlights how quickly fortunes can change in football pre-season camps. Allegri's approval has breathed new life into the player's career at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.