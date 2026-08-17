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Napoli step up pursuit of former Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos
Partenopei launch contract proposal
Napoli have reportedly submitted a formal contract offer to Ceballos' representatives as they look to reinforce Allegri's midfield ahead of the new campaign. According to Sportal, the Partenopei moved quickly to capitalise on the Spain international's availability after his long-term spell at Madrid drew to a close. While the 30-year-old playmaker has also been in contact with boyhood club Betis, the Italian outfit are pushing hard to persuade him to continue his career in Serie A.
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Turin rivals monitor situation
The report adds that Napoli's pursuit is being closely tracked by domestic rivals Juventus, who considered a move for the Spanish playmaker last summer and maintain an active interest in his situation. However, Ceballos is not currently deemed a top priority for the Bianconeri hierarchy, creating a clear opening for the Naples side to steal a march in the transfer race before rival suitors complicate negotiations with concrete bids of their own.
Free swoop suits finances
The pursuit aligns with Napoli's ambition to compete across multiple domestic and European fronts under Allegri. Having honed his craft in Betis' academy before his 2017 switch to Madrid, Ceballos' extensive pedigree at the European elite level makes him an ideal profile to inject composure, tactical control, and creative vision into the Partenopei engine room.
Securing a player of his calibre on a free transfer also provides a major financial boost, allowing the club to significantly enhance their first-team depth without compromising budgetary stability ahead of a gruelling campaign.
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Contract response decides future
A breakthrough in negotiations could arrive swiftly if Ceballos' camp accept the terms currently on the table. Meanwhile, Napoli are finalising preparations to kick off their 2026-27 Serie A campaign with a trip to Genoa next Saturday. Allegri is keen to wrap up the deal promptly, ensuring the seasoned midfielder is integrated before an intense fixture schedule gathers momentum.
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