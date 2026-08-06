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‘Money talks’ & easy flights to Brazil! Reasons for Bruno Guimaraes’ £75m Arsenal transfer explained by ex-Newcastle star Chris Waddle
Guimaraes to form part of mass exodus at Newcastle
Guimaraes moved to St James’ Park during the winter window of 2022. Over the course of four-and-a-half years, he has taken in 195 appearances - filling the captain’s armband at times.
He savoured Carabao Cup glory in 2025 and has graced the Champions League as a talismanic presence for the Magpies. Sweeping winds of change are, however, blowing through Tyneside in 2026.
Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali have already left in big-money deals, while Eddie Howe has departed his managerial post. More sales are being speculated on, as once solid foundations begin to crumble, and Guimaraes is seemingly pushing to form part of the mass exodus.
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Why Arsenal transfer makes sense for Guimaraes
Quizzed on why the 28-year-old has allowed his head to be turned by the reigning champions of England, ex-Newcastle star Waddle - speaking in association with BetBrain - told GOAL: “League title, Champions League, London. And, let's not forget, he'll be getting a bumper contract. Money talks, we know that.
“Yes, players do want to play in the Champions League and they want to play at the top and they want to win trophies. I understand that as well. So, he's looked at it and thought, this is the next stage.
“He’s 28, 29, they're going to probably get two years out of him, two to three years. And, to him it’s obviously a chance to win the Champions League, chance to win the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup. And, as I say, financially, he'll be a lot healthier. And, when he's playing for Brazil, it's easier to get from London, I think, to Brazil than it is from Newcastle.
“So, there's all these aspects of it, but he's probably looked at Newcastle and thought, ‘We got rid of Gordon, we got rid of Tonali, where's the team going here?’ And he's probably thought the writing’s on the wall and to get a club like Arsenal come for him, he's probably thinking, ‘I've got to take this chance’.”
Where will Guimaraes fit into the Arsenal team?
One of the questions facing Guimaraes is: Where does he fit into Mikel Arteta’s team? Arsenal already have the likes of Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, Eberechi Eze, Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino and Ethan Nwaneri at their disposal.
When that question was put to Jeremie Aliadiere recently, the ‘Invincibles’ squad member told GOAL: “It's a tough one because you just finished the season with Zubimendi, he couldn't even get in a team. Myles Lewis-Skelly just got in and out of nowhere took that spot in central midfield. I think saying that though, I do feel that Myles will probably not start the season in that position.
“I just feel if Guimaraes were going to come, obviously that's all depending on who's available to play straight away because all them boys that have been to the World Cup, they'll probably come back later anyway and might not be ready to start the season. But I think Guimaraes is a top player, top level.
“Where would he fit in that system? It's hard to say because when you've got Declan Rice there, you've got Martin Odegaard who's played well, you've got Eze, who can do a great job as well.
“So would you put him at the number six as the more defensive of the three? I don't know because Guimaraes loves to go forward as well and score goals and be up there. So I don't know. I don't really know how they'll make him fit. But listen, I think it's always great to have great players and good choices and after Mikel can make it work how he sees it.”
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Premier League champions adding depth to their squad
Arsenal will be back in the hunt for Champions League glory in 2026-27, having suffered final heartache while chasing down a historic European crown last season, and Arteta is aware of the need to boast depth in his squad that allows for trophy bids to be staged on multiple fronts.
Newcastle are understandably reluctant sellers when it comes to Guimaraes, given his value to their collective cause, but a testing period in the North East may get tougher before it becomes any easier.
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