Mikel Arteta makes personal phone call to Julian Alvarez as Arsenal launch final bid to land Atletico Madrid star

Arteta has reached out to Alvarez personally as he looks to force through a marquee deal before the transfer window slams shut, according to El Desmarque. The Gunners have long identified the former Man City man as their primary attacking target, and Arteta is now leading the pursuit with a direct appeal to the player.

While Viktor Gyokeres enjoyed a productive debut season at the Emirates Stadium with a 21-goal haul, the technical staff believe a player of Alvarez’s pedigree is exactly what is required to finally win the Champions League, following their bitter defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in last season's final.