Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta backs Mikel Merino to make dramatic injury recovery before end of season despite surgery on broken foot

Arsenal supporters have received a major boost regarding the fitness of Merino, with Arteta suggesting - ahead of Saturday's clash against Bournemouth - that the midfielder could beat the initial prognosis for his return. After undergoing surgery to repair a stress fracture in his right foot suffered against Manchester United in January, many feared the Spaniard’s season was over, but his manager believes a comeback is on the cards.

Speaking about Merino's progress, Arteta said: "He’s another one that is going to push every boundary. He’s out of his boot now. He’s doing quite a lot of exercises already. He’s reacted really well to the surgery. He’s got no pain. It’s more for the medical staff to go a bit further on that. But I’m sure there is a chance to make that period shorter. If there is a person who can do it, I’m sure that’s going to be Mikel again."