Mbappe and Haaland share top spot! EA FC 27 ratings revealed as Messi gets massive boost and Liverpool star suffers brutal downgrade

Kylian Mbappe has retained his spot as the joint highest-rated men's player at 91 overall but, instead of being joined by Mohamed Salah, is now equalled by Erling Haaland, who has been pushed up from a 90 to a 91. The Real Madrid superstar and the Manchester City goal machine are the only two men to reach the 91 mark this year, establishing themselves as the definitive duo to beat in the virtual arena.

Behind the leading pair, the talent pool remains incredibly deep with several stars locked at a 90 OVR rating. Manchester City's midfield general Rodri and Paris Saint-Germain’s Ousmane Dembele are among those just a single point behind the leaders. They are joined in the 90-club by Bayern Munich's Harry Kane and the fast-rising Michael Olise, who has been handed a massive plus-four upgrade following his explosive start to life in Bavaria.