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'We want to win everything!' - Martin Odegaard sends chilling warning to rivals as Arsenal dismantle Man City in Community Shield statement
Gunners lay down a marker in Cardiff
Mikel Arteta’s side looked every inch the reigning English champions as they secured a convincing win over their title rivals at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium. Goals from Riccardo Calafiori, Kai Havertz, and Odegaard himself ensured the first silverware of the campaign headed to the Emirates, with Enzo Maresca's City offering little resistance.
"We played some brilliant football, we showed our level," Odegaard said shortly after lifting the trophy. "We showed we’re ready, serious and want to do it again. We want to attack it. When you get a taste of how nice it is, you want to do it again. We want to win everything."
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New faces make an immediate impact
While the established stars shone, the spotlight also fell on the debutants. Bruno Guimaraes earned high praise from his new captain after a combative and composed display alongside youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly. "I think he has been unbelievable since the first moment," Odegaard said of the Brazilian. "He has come in here and feels like such a natural part of the team although we had some big fights in the past.
"He has been such a natural part of the team and you see his quality on the pitch, he is so good on the ball but he is also a fighter and he wins the ball."
Christos Tzolis was equally impressive, providing the service for Havertz and Odegaard either side of the interval. Odegaard added on the new winger: "Christos [Tzolis] as well on the left, he had two assists today and a strong performance. I think everyone was good today so it was good to see."
Arteta reflects on Cardiff dominance
The victory marked Arsenal’s 18th Community Shield triumph, leaving them just three behind Manchester United’s record of 21. For Arteta, it was his third victory in the competition as a manager, adding to his two successes as a player.
Reflecting on the milestone victory and the team's hard-fought performance, the Arsenal boss praised his squad's dedication. Arteta said: "I think today is down to the preparation we did in pre-season, and the decisions that the boys have taken after the World Cup to make sure they're prepared and wanting to play in this competition. I was very impressed with the manner that we played and the manner that we competed, so that's the standard for us. I'm sure that we're going to be really, really competitive."
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Squad depth and future ambitions
Despite the win, Arteta faced questions regarding the absence of Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, and Ethan Nwaneri from the matchday squad. He explained these were tactical decisions forced by registration rules rather than injuries. He said: "It’s really sad not to have their availability. I’ve been fighting with the Premier League to extend and accommodate more players in the squad because they deserve to be in the squad, there’s no question."
Looking ahead, the Gunners open their Premier League title defence against Coventry on Friday, while Man City host Bournemouth. Echoing his captain, Arteta remains hungry for more success after securing this early season trophy. "I want to live that moment again. I want to live it even bigger; we know what it will take and that it will demand something special, but we are ready for it," the manager concluded.
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