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What next for Marcus Rashford? Manchester United star makes telling No.10 decision after Old Trafford return
A respectful stance on squad numbers
Rashford is not planning to demand the No. 10 shirt back at Manchester United out of respect for Matheus Cunha, according to The Sun. Following an 18-month spell away on loan with Aston Villa and Barcelona, the English forward is expected to take up Old Trafford's newly vacant No. 14 jersey - the same squad number he wore during his time in Spain.
A product of Manchester United's famed youth academy, Rashford made his senior debut for the club back in 2016. After years as a core figure at Old Trafford, he embarked on his first loan move away to Aston Villa in February 2025, before spending the entire subsequent season on loan with Barcelona.
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Returning to the fold under Carrick
Rashford made his first Manchester United appearance since December 2024 when he came off the bench in the 60th minute of last Saturday's 4-2 pre-season defeat to AC Milan in Poland. The cameo saw him miss the opportunity to get one over on new Milan boss Ruben Amorim, the man who had previously exiled him from the Red Devils squad. Rashford wore the No. 9 jersey during the clash, though it is understood that this is not his official squad number for the upcoming season.
Carrick has confirmed that Rashford will be part of the first-team setup this season. However, the manager emphasized that the forward - who previously won two FA Cups, two EFL Cups, a UEFA Europa League, and an FA Community Shield with United - must rebuild his trust with both the coaching staff and the supporters if he aims to reclaim a regular starting spot.
Rooney offers stern advice
Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney recently weighed in on the situation during an appearance on the new show Stick to United, offering an honest assessment of the forward's return. 'It’s such a strange one with Marcus because we know he’s got the ability, he’s shown that,' Rooney remarked. 'For me, has he got the hunger? Does he want to play for Man Utd? If he wants to play for Man Utd, the first thing he has to do… I’ve been there in 2010 when I asked to leave the football club, there’s a stage where you have to rebuild.'
The club's all-time leading goalscorer emphasized that reclaiming his status will demand more than raw talent. 'You have to build a relationship with the fans, and the easiest way to do that is through hard work and positive body language,' Rooney added, underlining the intense scrutiny surrounding Rashford ahead of a make-or-break campaign.
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The road to redemption
The decision to forgo the No. 10 shirt may be a small gesture, but it signals a new maturity from a player who was once the face of the club's future. Fresh off an impressive loan spell at Barcelona - where he tallied 14 goals and 15 assists in 49 appearances across all competitions to help claim the La Liga title - Rashford is demonstrating that he is prepared to earn his place from scratch. As Manchester United prepare to kick off their Premier League campaign away to Hull City on August 22, the forward appears fully focused on letting his football do the talking.
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