Manuel Akanji tips John Stones to shine at Inter as the Swiss star reveals personal mission to help the former Manchester City man

The transition from the Premier League to Serie A requires a sharp tactical adjustment, particularly when moving into Cristian Chivu's preferred system. Stones has already made an impact, scoring in a pre-season friendly against Real Betis, but the Swiss international noted that moving from a back four to Inter’s specific defensive structure involves a learning curve that he himself had to master upon his arrival last year.

"Physically, you come from the Premier League already very well-prepared. Tactically, however, it's different. I played with Stones at City in a back four, and I had to adapt. For me, it happened quite quickly, and I know John: he can do everything and he won't have any problems either. Obviously, he'll need help from his teammates and staff, but he's ended up in the right place," Akanji told La Gazzetta dello Sport.