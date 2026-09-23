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Luis Diaz tips 'magnificent' Bayern Munich team-mate Harry Kane to win the Ballon d'Or after sensational 73-goal season
Colombian winger salutes lethal striker
Diaz has publicly named Kane as his primary candidate to lift the prestigious 2026 Ballon d'Or. The Colombian winger admitted that the England forward's ruthless finishing is even more impressive when witnessed firsthand on the training pitch every day. Sharing a dressing room in Bavaria has offered Diaz a fresh perspective after previously facing him as a Premier League rival.
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Diaz dazzled by elite mentality
The winger's admiration stems from Kane's extraordinary output, having registered 73 combined goals for Bayern and England throughout the 2025-26 campaign while helping his club sweep all three German domestic honours.
Acknowledging the striker's relentless work ethic, Diaz told ESPN: "I already knew he scored loads of goals, but being around him every single day, seeing what he does in training, and watching his mentality - I think that dazzled me even more."
When asked to summarise the England captain's overall quality, the former Liverpool attacker added: "Brutal, I don't know, magnificent. For me, there's no description. Sometimes I can't find the perfect word to describe him."
On his team-mate's prospects of claiming the golden ball in London, Diaz stated: "For me, he is the number one candidate to win it. Hopefully, he can achieve it."
Personal pride follows historic haul
Securing a spot on this year's 30-man Ballon d'Or shortlist represents a significant personal milestone for Diaz as well. Reflecting on his inclusion alongside the global elite, Diaz remarked: "For me, it's a bonus because not many get the opportunity to be nominated. It fills me with pride to know I'm part of that list."
Viewing the recognition as direct validation of his relentless dedication, the attacker concluded: "You set targets and goals for yourself, and sometimes you don't imagine reaching this far, but things like this coming your way make you happy."
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London gala approaches for favourites
The 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony will take place in London on October 26. This year's gala marks the eighth nomination of Kane's distinguished career on the world stage. The England captain will contest the honour directly against international colleagues Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice.
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