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LAFC part ways with head coach Marc Dos Santos after tumble down Western Conference standings
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A difficult debut campaign
The club announced his sacking Sunday night in a statement:
"LAFC announced today that, after careful consideration, the club has made the decision to part ways with head coach Marc Dos Santos. Marc has given a great deal to this club over the years, and we are grateful for his commitment, care and contributions to LAFC. We wish Marc and his family all the best moving forward. The club will share an update on its interim coaching plans soon, as we begin the search for a new head coach."
There was surprise in some corners when LAFC elected to promote from within after Steve Cherundolo - now involved in the U.S. Youth National team setup - announced he was leaving midway through last year. And Dos Santos never quite found a working formula with a star-studded squad. They currently sit sixth in the West after being tipped by many as MLS Cup favorites before the campaign.
Dos Santos' final record as LAFC head coach stood at 19 wins, 10 losses and 10 draws.
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Struggling to find the formula
Dos Santos couldn't inspire consistency for an LAFC side that contained some of the most expensive players in MLS. Despite being able to call upon the likes of Son Heung-Min and Denis Bouanga in their attacking corps, LAFC are 15th in the league in goals per game, 19th in big chances created and 16th in expected goals.
Son, after bagging 12 goals in 13 games after arriving at the club at the back end of 2025, has struggled for form this year. He has found the net just six times (although the Korean has chipped in with 13 assists).
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A rough two months
LAFC's form has been particularly poor since the World Cup break. After winning three on the bounce following the tournament, they have run out winners in MLS play just once since Aug. 1, a 2-0 victory over the also-struggling New York Red Bulls. Their Leagues Cup campaign ended early, too - despite not losing any of their three group phase games.
A difficult decision for the club
LAFC have six games remaining in the regular season, a slate which includes clashes with Vancouver, NYCFC and a resurgent LA Galaxy. Whether they appoint a permanent head coach immediately or wait until the end of the year remains to be seen.
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