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Klopp's debut derailed! Netherlands snag late equaliser after controversial Nmecha goal to deny new Germany boss Nations League win
Early VAR drama and injury blows interrupt Klopp's debut
The dawn of the Klopp era for Germany arrived with all the intensity expected of a clash between these two storied rivals. While the spectacle on the pitch was high, the opening half-hour was defined more by tactical discipline than clear-cut opportunities. The hosts, led by Xavi Hernandez, believed they had broken the deadlock early when Virgil van Dijk powered a header home from a Tijjani Reijnders corner. However, celebrations were cut short after a VAR review nullified the goal, ruling that former RB Leipzig forward Brian Brobbey had impeded Marc-Andre ter Stegen in the build-up.
Klopp's tactical plans were disrupted before the first whistle even blew, as Jamal Musiala was forced to pull out of the starting XI after feeling a muscular issue during the warm-up. The injury woes for Die Mannschaft deepened just 30 minutes into the contest when Arsenal forward Kai Havertz was forced off. Havertz, who has been in fine form for the Gunners, sustained an injury following a robust challenge from Quinton Timber.
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Nmecha strikes amidst Dutch frustration
The deadlock was finally broken in the 32nd minute through a moment that left the Dutch players and fans incensed. With Brobbey lying injured on the turf, the Netherlands expected Germany to put the ball out of play. Instead, Joshua Kimmich spotted an opening and played a sharp diagonal ball to debutant Philipp Treu. The SC Freiburg full-back's attempted cutback for Karim Adeyemi eventually fell to Felix Nmecha, who made no mistake in firing home the first goal of the Klopp era. The Borussia Dortmund midfielder's strike stood despite intense protests from the home side, who felt play should have been halted for the injured striker.
Germany had a golden opportunity to double their advantage shortly after the opener. Nathaniel Brown showed great composure to set up Adeyemi, but the Barcelona forward - who recently made the move to the Nou Camp from Dortmund - somehow failed to hit the target with the goal gaping. The Netherlands finished the half strongly, with Cody Gakpo nearly capitalizing on a rare lapse in concentration from Ter Stegen, but the Liverpool star could not convert. The tension remained high as the teams headed into the tunnel, with the visitors holding a slender and contentious lead.
Dutch persistence pays off at the death
The second half saw the Netherlands dominate possession as Germany struggled to play out from their defensive third under sustained pressure. The introduction of Joey Veerman and Mexx Meerdink injected fresh energy into the Dutch attack. Meerdink, another debutant, was particularly active but proved wasteful in front of goal. He first failed to hit the target from close range after an excellent delivery from Denzel Dumfries and later saw a snap-shot saved by a resilient Ter Stegen.
Klopp attempted to regain control by turning to his bench, handing a debut to Yannick Engelhardt and welcoming back the experienced Serge Gnabry. However, the momentum stayed firmly with the hosts. As the clock ticked into stoppage time, the pressure finally told. Ruben van Bommel, the son of former Bayern Munich legend Mark van Bommel, produced a moment of magic with a spectacular assist to find Gakpo, who slotted home to make it 1-1.
- AFP
Greece take early lead in Group A2 as second round approaches
Germany and the Netherlands find themselves competing in Group 2 of Nations League A alongside Greece and Serbia. Over in the group's other fixture, Greece secured a 2-1 victory over Serbia to claim the top spot in the standings early on.
Looking ahead to the next round of fixtures on September 27, Germany will play host to group leaders Greece, while the Netherlands travel to face Serbia on the same day.
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