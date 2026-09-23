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Jurgen Klopp fires cheeky jab at Barcelona legend Xavi ahead of Germany’s Nations League clash with Netherlands
Klopp mocks Xavi's squad knowledge
As the German national team prepared for their massive Nations League encounter with the Netherlands, Klopp was in a buoyant mood. The 59-year-old, who is embarking on his first major role since leaving Anfield, took a moment to address the media during the squad’s final training session. When asked about facing the Dutch side, now managed by Barcelona icon Xavi, Klopp couldn't resist a light-hearted jab at the Spaniard’s familiarity with his own roster. Klopp noted the irony of two new managers starting their tenures simultaneously, but suggested he might have the upper hand in terms of personnel knowledge.
"I learned early on not to worry about things you can't change. I wouldn't even know who I'd rather play against right now. They are a rock-solid opponent with a new coach. The good thing is that we both have the exact same situation. We met on Monday and play on Thursday. And the coach knows the players from television. I actually know more of the Dutch players personally than Xavi does. Whether that's an advantage, I don't know, but it's still a fact," Klopp told reporters.
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The coach prepares for unseen tactics
Despite taking a cheeky jab at the situation, Klopp admitted that his squad is preparing for the unknown, acknowledging that they do not yet know how their opponents will set up. Nevertheless, he reinforced his team's commitment to delivering high-quality football, opting to withhold tactical specifics until after the final whistle while making it clear they plan to spring a few surprises of their own.
"We're sitting here and don't even know what the opponent is doing. That we want to play good football is clear. You can all imagine what we want to see, but I'll talk about that after the game. We want to be a bit surprising as well," Klopp said.
Building the system under time constraints
The preparation for this high-stakes encounter has involved intensive tactical briefings, as Klopp looks to implement his philosophy in a very short window. Recognizing that taking over a new squad demands constant communication at the start, Klopp has led a rigorous schedule of consecutive evening meetings and pre-session talks to ensure the players quickly absorb his system.
"We have had many meetings. I'm new, so you have to talk a bit more at the beginning. Monday evening meeting, yesterday evening meeting, just now. Then we train now and fly later. Everything is okay so far," Klopp noted.
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Shaking off the rust after two years away
For Klopp, this week marks a significant milestone in his personal career. After stepping away from the relentless demands of the Premier League, he spent over two years away from the daily grind of the training pitch. While some might expect a period of adjustment after such a lengthy hiatus, the German tactician insisted that his coaching instincts remain as sharp as ever.
"I am not sure if anything is a bit rusted, but I think it’s okay. I have not stood on the training pitch for two years and three months. But that is a bit like riding a bike, it is all still there," Klopp stated.
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