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FBL-POR-LIGA-BENFICA-MOREIRENSEAFP
Adhe Makayasa

Jose Mourinho to block Real Madrid striker's summer transfer as coach's doubts about Kylian Mbappe and Endrick revealed

Transfers
J. Mourinho
G. Garcia
Endrick
K. Mbappe

Jose Mourinho has reportedly stepped in to block the summer departure of Real Madrid academy graduate Gonzalo Garcia ahead of the upcoming campaign. The Portuguese manager holds tactical reservations regarding the central suitability of Kylian Mbappe and Endrick, prompting him to evaluate the physical young striker as a genuine option to lead the line.

  • Mourinho blocks striker departure

    Real's new manager Mourinho has blocked the summer sale of young forward Gonzalo, according to reports from Spanish outlet AS. The 22-year-old academy graduate was widely expected to leave the Bernabeu after the club slapped a €60 million price tag on him. However, since conducting a thorough analysis of the squad he inherited, the Portuguese tactician has instructed the club hierarchy to halt the player's departure.


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  • FBL-ESP-CUP-REAL SOCIEDAD-REAL MADRIDAFP

    Tactical attacking doubts revealed

    According to the report, Mourinho's sudden decision stems from a tactical analysis concluding that the current squad lacks an old-fashioned, traditional centre-forward. In the manager's view, Mbappe is a highly versatile forward but not an outright number nine. Meanwhile, he sees Endrick operating closer to the wing or acting as a second striker in specific tactical setups, meaning the genuine number nine position remains wide open.

  • Physical condition surprises staff

    Gonzalo caught the attention of the coaching staff after returning from his summer break in peak physical condition, looking exceptionally powerful and determined to prove his worth. The Spain Under-21 international previously impressed as the top scorer in the Club World Cup, which was followed by eight goals in 1,471 first-team minutes during the 2025-26 campaign. That clinical form under Xabi Alonso and Alvaro Arbeloa is precisely why Mourinho is now seriously considering his potential.

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  • Real Madrid CF v Athletic Club - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Austria friendly provides chance

    The No. 16 is now poised to lead the line for Los Blancos in their opening pre-season friendly against Fiorentina in Klagenfurt, Austria, on August 1. This opportunity arises because Mbappe remains on his summer break, while Endrick is not expected to feature in the match.

    Gonzalo will have up to five friendly fixtures during the pre-season schedule to win over Mourinho and secure his place in the senior squad.