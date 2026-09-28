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'Pulling in the same direction!' – Joao Felix reveals secret behind Portugal's flawless Nations League start
Felix maintains scoring streak in hard-fought Oslo triumph
In-form forward Joao Felix continued his impressive international form, opening the scoring in Portugal's 2-1 UEFA Nations League victory against Norway at the Ullevaal Stadium. Having already netted the match-winner against Wales, Felix struck in the 17th minute with a clinical finish.
Goncalo Ramos sealed the victory in the second half after Erling Haaland briefly equalised for the hosts.
The result secures Portugal's position at the top of Group A4 with six points.
- Bildbyran
Forward credits collective unity for strong international form
Speaking to RTP following the final whistle, Felix emphasized that Portugal's success relies on absolute team alignment rather than individual brilliance. The 26-year-old noted that every player pulling in the same direction makes Portugal formidable both offensively and defensively.
Felix expressed satisfaction with his personal form while praising the squad's defensive work ethic in Oslo.
"Teamwork is the foundation, above all else," Felix told RTP. "If everyone pulls in the same direction and is striving for the same goal, we are undoubtedly a very strong team. We showed that we are very strong, both tactically and physically."
Attacker highlights positive dynamic under Jorge Jesus
Felix praised the immediate impact of head coach Jorge Jesus, noting that the squad has responded seamlessly to the manager's tactical demands. He highlighted that winning in a hostile environment like Oslo proves the team's growing maturity under the new coaching staff.
The forward expressed hope that his personal goalscoring run will continue throughout the campaign.
"The team dynamic is there; we're responding well to the manager's ideas," Felix added. "This win is very important – it wasn't easy to come to Norway and win. Things are coming together and going well. I hope it continues like this."
- Fotoarena
Portugal target third straight victory in Denmark
Felix and Portugal turn their attention to Thursday's international fixture as they travel to Copenhagen to face Denmark. Jesus' side seek to extend their perfect record in Group A4 before hosting Norway at the Estadio do Dragao in October.
Norway travel to Wales looking for their first points of the group stage.
Felix aims to extend his scoring streak against Denmark.
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