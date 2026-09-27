'I want to assist him!' - Joao Felix targets iconic role in Cristiano Ronaldo's quest for 1,000 goals

Ronaldo is rapidly approaching a milestone that would mark one of the most remarkable achievements in football history. At 41 years of age, the legendary forward shows no signs of slowing down, having already surpassed the 900-goal mark. Currently sitting on 979 career goals, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is just 21 strikes away from reaching the monumental 1,000-goal landmark.

Ronaldo has made seven appearances for Al-Nassr across all competitions this season, scoring three goals so far. The veteran forward will be keen to add to his tally when he features for Portugal against Norway in the Nations League today.