"It wasn't the right fit for us": Bundesliga star publicly settles scores with his manager

Burkardt delivered unusually blunt public criticism of his coach, though the striker later clarified his remarks. "The team failed to fully implement Riera's system," he explained. "The team came up short first and foremost, and the coach didn't get the results he wanted either."

The 25-year-old is reported to have enlisted his agent a few weeks ago to lodge a complaint with sporting director Markus Krösche, after Riera had passed on criticism—via an assistant coach—about Burkardt's fitness and defensive work. The resulting media report became a major talking point at Riera's press conference in early May, where the Spaniard snapped at the assembled journalists: "What am I supposed to explain? You'll just write whatever you want anyway." He indirectly confirmed the incident with Burkardt by noting that it had "already happened two weeks ago."