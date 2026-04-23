This news comes as a shock to Arda Güler, Real Madrid and the whole country: the attacking star, on whom Turkey’s hopes for the upcoming World Cup rest, has suffered a serious hamstring injury.
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Is he at risk of missing the World Cup? Shocking news for Arda Güler at Real Madrid
Real Madrid have confirmed the injury in an official statement, and while the club have not specified a timescale for his recovery, the 21-year-old’s season is almost certainly over. Los Blancos have little left to play for: they were eliminated by Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals, lost to second-tier Albacete in the last 16 of the Cup, and trail leaders Barcelona by nine points with only six La Liga matches remaining.
In La Liga, six matches remain, yet the club sits nine points adrift of leaders Barcelona. This trophy-less campaign is unlikely to go unpunished: reports claim manager Álvaro Arbeloa will be sacked at season’s end.
- IMAGO / NurPhoto
Arda Güler has enjoyed his best campaign yet for Real Madrid since arriving from Fenerbahce in 2023. In 50 competitive outings, the 21-year-old has contributed to 20 goals (6 goals, 14 assists). In the Champions League he nearly propelled Los Blancos to victory in the quarter-final second leg with his first two goals in the competition.
However, late goals from Luis Díaz and Michael Olise ended those hopes, and after the final whistle Güler was sent off for angrily protesting Eduardo Camavinga’s controversial red card.
His immediate focus is now on regaining full fitness in time for the World Cup, where the attacking midfielder is Turkey’s biggest hope. He had already been one of their key performers during their first World Cup qualifying campaign since 2002, contributing four assists and a goal. In the United States, Canada and Mexico, Turkey will open against Australia, then face Paraguay, and finish the group stage against the hosts, the USA.
Real Madrid have delivered two bombshells: Eder Militao’s season is also over.
Real Madrid’s injury woes deepened after Güler’s setback, with Eder Militao—who had only just recovered from a serious muscle injury in April—now set to miss the remainder of the season. The Brazilian centre-back was sidelined from mid-December to early April and has now suffered another thigh problem.
That makes Selecao watchful too, because Militao—when fit—is a first-choice centre-back. Yet his repeated lay-offs have allowed Gabriel and Marquinhos to stake their own claims.