Speculation surrounding the future of Jones has intensified following Liverpool's recent friendly double-header against Cesc Fabregas’ Como. The 25-year-old midfielder was a notable absentee from the matchday squad on Sunday, with the Premier League giants officially citing a hip problem as the reason for his exclusion. However, the narrative coming out of Italy suggests there is more to the story than a simple fitness concern.

Sport Mediaset has gone as far as to label the medical explanation provided by Liverpool as a 'white lie' designed to mask the reality of the situation. The report claims that the real reason for Jones’ omission is his desire to force through a move to the San Siro.



