Partnering Canadian Victoria Mboko (19), the 23-time Grand Slam champion won her opening doubles match against Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) and Erin Routliffe (New Zealand) 7-6 (7-2), 6-2. Next up in the quarter-finals, she will lock horns with the seasoned German Laura Siegemund (38) and her Canadian partner Leylah Fernandez.

"It was so much fun playing with Vicky. I could really rely on her," Williams said, then explained her comeback with a wink that drew laughter from the crowd: "I just didn't have anything better to do – I was tired of sitting around at home." She then went to collect hugs from her two daughters.

Despite her advanced age and long break from competition, Williams looked fit, relying on her powerful groundstrokes and hard serve. Fans were also treated to some of the icon's signature moves.

Fresh from her spectacular London return, the former tour dominator is set to compete at next week's WTA tournament in Berlin, where she is again entered in doubles only. Williams has yet to commit to a singles comeback. "At the moment, it's a no. I feel I need to train a bit more if I want to play singles," she said before her Queen's Club opener. "We'll see if I can manage it."