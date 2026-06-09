1,376 days after her last match, the 44-year-old made a triumphant return to the tennis court.
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"I had nothing better to do," Serena Williams declared after marking her return to tennis with a victory following a 1,376-day absence
Partnering Canadian Victoria Mboko (19), the 23-time Grand Slam champion won her opening doubles match against Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) and Erin Routliffe (New Zealand) 7-6 (7-2), 6-2. Next up in the quarter-finals, she will lock horns with the seasoned German Laura Siegemund (38) and her Canadian partner Leylah Fernandez.
"It was so much fun playing with Vicky. I could really rely on her," Williams said, then explained her comeback with a wink that drew laughter from the crowd: "I just didn't have anything better to do – I was tired of sitting around at home." She then went to collect hugs from her two daughters.
Despite her advanced age and long break from competition, Williams looked fit, relying on her powerful groundstrokes and hard serve. Fans were also treated to some of the icon's signature moves.
Fresh from her spectacular London return, the former tour dominator is set to compete at next week's WTA tournament in Berlin, where she is again entered in doubles only. Williams has yet to commit to a singles comeback. "At the moment, it's a no. I feel I need to train a bit more if I want to play singles," she said before her Queen's Club opener. "We'll see if I can manage it."
"It was so much fun": Williams celebrates a successful comeback
Williams discussed her reasons for returning to professional sport after nearly four years away. "There are so many factors at play for me right now. Above all, the fact that my children get to see me play," the mother of two explained. The 23-time Grand Slam champion could also contest Wimbledon, a tournament she has won seven times.
Older sister Venus, a 45-year-old seven-time Grand Slam singles winner, returned to the tour last summer and remains active; she is scheduled to compete in Bad Homburg this season.