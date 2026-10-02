AFP
Graham Potter makes Manchester City FFP joke as Sweden squad ravaged by injury and illness crisis
Severe fitness setbacks rock camp
A wave of withdrawals through injury and illness has forced Potter to draft in emergency cover ahead of Friday's testing trip to Zenica. An early blow saw Taha Ali, Gustaf Nilsson, and Mattias Svanberg pull out prior to camp, before Emil Holm, Hjalmar Ekdal, and talismanic striker Alexander Isak were also ruled out. The predicament escalated into a full-blown crisis after the Poland fixture, when a sudden viral infection sidelined five additional squad members.
- AFP
Pundits stunned by unprecedented toll
Losing 11 players across a single international window has left Swedish football observers stunned by the sheer scale of the disruption. Former national team forward Johan Elmander told Radiosportenthat he had never witnessed such a medical emergency throughout his career, a view shared by SVT analyst Magnus Eriksson: "I have never seen an injury toll like this. It's an awful lot of players, which obviously impacts Sweden's chances."
Gaffer eases mood before kickoff
Addressing the health complications sweeping through his dressing room, Potter confirmed in his pre-match press conference: "We've been hit by an infection, or a virus. It's not ideal."
The English tactician lightened the mood by drawing an irreverent parallel with off-pitch controversies back home: "That's as many as Man City has criminal charges against."
However, Potter adopted a more measured tone when addressing the wider ramifications surrounding the Manchester club: "It's not good for football or the English league. It's sad actually."
Refusing to dwell on his selection constraints ahead of a pivotal away fixture, he maintained a resolute outlook: "You just have to focus on the players we have here. You'd love to live in a world where everyone is available, but that's not the world we live in."
- Getty Images Sport
Depleted squad face stern examination
A thorough test of squad depth awaits Blagult at Bilino Polje Stadium against a confident, unbeaten host nation in Nations League Group B4. Taking points away from Bosnia and Herzegovina poses a stern challenge, with the Balkan side having beaten Romania 4-2 before claiming a point away in Poland. The goalscoring burden now rests squarely on the shoulders of Viktor Gyokeres as Sweden bid to maintain their perfect start and protect top spot.
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