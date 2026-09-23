Germany boss Jurgen Klopp introduces strict disciplinary code for national team stars

Klopp has officially begun his tenure as Germany head coach, and the legendary manager is already making significant changes to the daily operations of the squad. Following his appointment over the summer, the 59-year-old has reportedly introduced a series of disciplinary measures designed to foster unity and focus within the group, according to Blid. These changes represent a notable departure from the protocols established by his predecessor, Julian Nagelsmann, as Klopp seeks to build a more cohesive environment ahead of the next major international cycle.

One of the most immediate changes involves the team's dining habits at their hotel. Under the previous management of Nagelsmann, players were granted a degree of flexibility regarding meal times, often arriving gradually for dinner between 7pm and 8pm. Klopp has moved to end this practice, mandating that the entire squad must be present and seated punctually at the start of the meal.