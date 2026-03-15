There is a sense of unease at Inter, as reported by *La Gazzetta dello Sport*. According to the newspaper, the Nerazzurri – furious at Manganiello’s refereeing in the match against Atalanta and currently observing a media blackout – are said to be complaining about a hostile atmosphere that the club traces back to the Bastoni incident. In the match against Juventus, by feigning contact with Kalulu, the defender had the Frenchman sent off in a game subsequently won by Chivu’s side. The incident received widespread media coverage, which even led the player to apologise, but at Pinetina they believe that the consequences of what happened at San Siro are still affecting the fortunes of Lautaro Martinez and his teammates.
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Gazzetta dello Sport – Inter’s suspicion: “They want to make us pay for the Juventus result”
In the frantic second half of Inter v Atalanta, in short, all sorts of things happened, so much so that *La Rosea* had to piece together the many events. It all started with Krstovic’s equaliser,which followed a challenge between Sulemana and Dumfries, deemed a foul by the Nerazzurri. It was at this point that the home side began to protest vehemently. Among the most agitated was Barella who, as the goal was awarded, said: “I can’t believe it, he’s given it.” Chivu was also furious; having already been booked for protests, he was sent off whilst continuing to shout: “It was a foul, it was a foul.” The protests became even more violent after the alleged penalty not given for a foul by Scalvini on Frattesi and at the final whistle when Inter surrounded Manganiello. Among the many quotes reported by La Gazzetta is also a “They’re making us pay for it…”, a clear reference to what happened in theDerby d’Italia and which, according to the Nerazzurri side, still played an active role in what occurred weeks later.
In the post-match, the Nerazzurri officials had a meeting with the refereeing team, during which their complaints were upheld, particularly regarding the Frattesi penalty. Despite this and a long period spent in the bowels of the Meazza, Chivu’s side decided to retreat behind a media blackout and therefore did not allow any of their players to speak.