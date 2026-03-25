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Gabriele Stragapede

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From Spain – Real Madrid: Nico Paz is a 'must-have' signing: all the reasons why, Inter’s interest and Como’s stance

Real Madrid
Transfers
Inter
Como
N. Paz

The reasons behind Real Madrid’s move to bring Como’s number 10 back to the club.

A 'must-have' signing.

That is how our Spanish colleagues at Marca describe Nico Paz’s return to Real Madrid. A mission that must certainly be accomplished, a goal to be achieved and a milestone to be crossed in order to regain 100% control of a player who has demonstrated enormous room for growth and untapped potential at the very highest levels, as well as an asset that could bring in tens and tens of millions for Los Blancos in next summer’s transfer window.

In fact, there are essentially two factors behind this decision: sporting interest and economic considerations.

  • THE CLAUSE CONCERNING COMO

    Before we begin, however, let’s try to get our facts straight.

    Nico Paz – now a Como player – is owned by Real Madrid, who hold a buy-back clause for the 21-year-old playmaker to bring him back home in the summer: it will be valid during the 2026 summer transfer window for a fee of €9 million, rising to €11 million in 2027.

    At such an affordable price for a player now valued at between 60 and 70 million, it is unlikely that Los Blancos will let the opportunity to reclaim such a talent slip away.

    The Lombardy-based club also tried to remove these clauses, attempting to leave 50% of any future resale to Real, but the response was consistently negative.

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  • THE ECONOMIC ISSUE

    Why? You might be wondering.

    Marca reveals the reason, stating that Nico Paz is considered a must-have signing for Real Madrid. Those €9 million are too tempting a sum to pass up for such a young and talented player, for whom offers of €60 million or more could arrive this summer, according to reports from Spain.

    A figure that forces Los Blancos to regain full control over the player in the event of a transfer, so as to secure the full amount from a potential sale.

  • THE SPORTING SIDE

    Nico Paz is therefore set to return to the Spanish capital, and only then will his future be assessed, taking into account the sporting interests of both the club and the player himself, who has all the qualities needed to become one of the key players in the Real Madrid of the future.

    This is also because – as Marca reports – Los Blancos would not be able to sell the player immediately during the same transfer window, once the buy-back clause has been exercised.

    Nico Paz will find himself competing for every possible opportunity with players of the calibre of Bellingham, ArdaGüler and Brahim Diaz, players who occupy a similar position to the Argentine on the pitch.

    Everything, in any case, will depend on who the manager is next season and on the player’s own wishes.


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  • THE POSITIONS OF INTER AND COMO

    In essence, his future lies with Real Madrid, dashing Como’s hopes of keeping the 21-year-old for another year should they qualify for a European competition (they are currently in contention for the Champions League), and Inter’s hopes of signing him in the summer.