From Spain – Real Madrid: Nico Paz is a 'must-have' signing: all the reasons why, Inter’s interest and Como’s stance

Before we begin, however, let’s try to get our facts straight.

Nico Paz – now a Como player – is owned by Real Madrid, who hold a buy-back clause for the 21-year-old playmaker to bring him back home in the summer: it will be valid during the 2026 summer transfer window for a fee of €9 million, rising to €11 million in 2027.

At such an affordable price for a player now valued at between 60 and 70 million, it is unlikely that Los Blancos will let the opportunity to reclaim such a talent slip away.

The Lombardy-based club also tried to remove these clauses, attempting to leave 50% of any future resale to Real, but the response was consistently negative.