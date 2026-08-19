Frank Lampard reveals Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho transfer help as Coventry City prepare for Premier League return

The shadow of Mourinho continues to loom large over his managerial journey. The former England international, who enjoyed his most successful playing years under the Portuguese tactician at Stamford Bridge, has revealed that the "Special One" remains a vital point of reference. Lampard noted that while he is determined to forge his own path in the technical area, the lessons learned from his former boss are ingrained in his approach to man-management and communication.

"I've watched the Mourinho documentary, obviously, and it was great memories, specifically the first one, because it was just the Chelsea story and it just brought back so many great things. I knew I loved Jose a long time ago, but seeing it all back was great. I worked with lots of great managers, but he was the one who had the greatest impact on my career when he came in because of the confidence he gave me."

"I think many managers have tried to imitate Jose, to a degree, and I wouldn't or couldn't do that because I don't have his characteristics. I have my own."