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Serie A rescue mission! Inter, Atalanta and Lazio launch bids to end Federico Chiesa's Liverpool nightmare
Italian trio circle for outcast Chiesa
Chiesa's underwhelming stint at Liverpool appears to be reaching a breaking point, with three Serie A clubs now ready to offer the winger a way out of his Premier League struggle. Inter, Atalanta, and Lazio are all reportedly monitoring the 28-year-old's situation closely, following a difficult start to the 2026-27 campaign that has seen him become a peripheral figure under the current Anfield regime.
Informal discussions have already commenced between the prospective Italian suitors and Chiesa's representatives, according to a report from Calciomercato. The winger has endured a miserable time on Merseyside recently, highlighted by the fact that he has failed to register a single minute of competitive action for the Reds so far this season.
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Struggles at Anfield and Champions League snub
The Italian international arrived at Liverpool in August 2024 in what was described as a bargain deal worth approximately £10 million. Having spent four successful years at Juventus, Chiesa was expected to provide elite depth to the Reds' attacking line. However, the 51-cap Italy star has never truly managed to assert himself in the Premier League, frequently finding himself down the pecking order and struggling for fitness and form. This lack of impact culminated in his omission from the club's Champions League squad for the current season, a clear signal that he no longer features in the long-term plans.
His absence from European competition has only served to fuel rumours of an imminent departure. While he managed to survive a summer squad overhaul that notably saw club legend Mohamed Salah leave for Turkish side Trabzonspor, Chiesa's standing has not improved. With the winter transfer window scheduled to open on Friday, January 1, the prospect of a loan or permanent move back to Italy is becoming increasingly likely.
International ambitions and Mancini's new era
Beyond his club career, a return to Serie A is viewed as essential for Chiesa's international prospects. The forward has yet to feature in a single squad named by new Italy head coach Roberto Mancini, who has largely turned to younger talents as the Azzurri look to rebuild. Italy is currently in a state of transition after the disappointment of missing a third consecutive World Cup during the summer, and Mancini is keen to establish a fresh identity for the national team.
The need for a move was echoed last year by former Italy manager Luciano Spalletti, who publicly advised the winger to seek a future away from Anfield to revitalize his stalling career. Spalletti suggested that walking away from the Premier League would be the best step for Chiesa to reclaim his place at the highest level of the game.
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Chiesa's record and silverware
Since joining the Reds, Chiesa has made 50 appearances across all competitions, scoring five goals and providing five assists, winning the Premier League title with Liverpool in the 2024-25 season. Prior to his move to Anfield, the winger enjoyed a trophy-laden spell in Italy, winning two Coppa Italia titles and the Supercoppa Italiana with Juventus, alongside his memorable Euro 2020 triumph with the Italian national team.
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