An independent commission recently concluded that Manchester City utilised over £830 million in disguised funding to artificially inflate club revenues. This elaborate financial scheme was designed to bypass stringent regulations set by both the Premier League and UEFA.

The 40-page ruling, published on Tuesday, detailed how the club orchestrated a series of 'sham' arrangements to circumvent the rules. City executives argued that financial assistance originated from the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court (CPC) to help sponsors meet their obligations, rather than directly from owner Sheikh Mansour's Abu Dhabi United Group (ADUG).

However, the commission vehemently rejected this defence. They dismissed the club's narrative entirely, labelling the CPC explanation as definitively 'untrue' and exposing the elaborate nature of the financial concealment. Explaining their rejection of City's defence, the panel stated: "We concluded that it was an 'explanation' that the club had concocted well after the event in an attempt to obscure and conceal the realities of the disguised funding scheme."



