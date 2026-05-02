"Explosive atmosphere": Real Madrid's dressing room is said to be a "powder keg", with equally explosive rumours swirling around Antonio Rüdiger

On Friday, Marca and AS reported that a dispute between midfielder Dani Ceballos and Arbeloa had escalated during a private conversation the previous day, leaving Ceballos unwilling to have any further contact with the Real Madrid coach for the remainder of the season.

Arbeloa addressed the issue cautiously at a press conference on Saturday: "I do not discuss my affairs with my players in public. Over 20 years ago, the first thing I learnt from the experienced players was that what happens in the dressing room stays there. I have stuck to that for 20 years and I will continue to do so."

Separately, ESPN claims that Antonio Rüdiger recently clashed with a teammate, an incident the club tried to hush up. Mundo Deportivo adds that the defender "lost his temper". Tensions also flared between Arbeloa and Dani Carvajal, as well as Raul Asencio.