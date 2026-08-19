Everton CEO confirms contact with Jack Grealish as Manchester City future remains uncertain

Kinnear has sparked fresh speculation regarding a potential return for Grealish, admitting that the Toffees have maintained their relationship with the 30-year-old. Grealish spent the 2025-26 campaign on loan at Goodison Park, where he appeared to rediscover his form before a significant injury halted his progress. Despite returning to City for the new season, the bond between the player and the Merseyside club remains notably strong following his decision to undergo his recovery program at Everton's facilities rather than returning to Eastlands immediately.

"Jack is a player we've remained in contact with," Kinnear told BBC Radio Merseyside. "It was no secret that he decided to have his rehabilitation done here for the remainder of last season when he didn't have to do that. He's a player who's fallen in love with the right shade of blue but ultimately he's a Manchester City player at the moment and we need to respect that. The most important thing is he's back. He had a very serious injury, he's worked really hard to get back from that."