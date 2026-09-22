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Alvino Hanafi

'Chosen by Ancelotti!' – Estevao breaks silence on World Cup agony after surprise Brazil return

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Chelsea winger Estevao expressed immense gratitude after returning to the Brazil national team for their upcoming friendlies against Australia and India. The teenager opened up about overcoming severe injury heartbreak that ruled him out of the 2026 World Cup.

  • Estevao makes triumphant return to Selecao setup

    Chelsea forward Estevao celebrated his official return to the Brazil national team during a press conference in Brisbane, Australia. The 19-year-old was named in Carlo Ancelotti's squad for the upcoming FIFA Super Date, featuring two friendlies against Australia and a fixture against India.

    The call-up marks his first international inclusion since suffering a devastating right hamstring tear while playing for Chelsea in April 2026.

    Despite undergoing conservative treatment at former club Palmeiras, the winger missed out on competing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.


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    Winger highlights resilience and family support through injury agony

    Speaking to reporters, Estevao reflected candidly on the emotional difficulty of watching the World Cup from the sidelines. The former Cruzeiro academy star credited his family and religious faith for maintaining his mental strength throughout his recovery process.

    He stressed that focusing on daily progress helped him overcome the mental toll of missing a major tournament.

    “My family was fundamental to me during this injury period, which isn't very easy for an athlete,” Estevao stated. “We missed a very special moment, but they were always by my side. I also used a lot of the word resilience, facing each day, forgetting what happened and focusing on the future.”

  • Forward considers Carlo Ancelotti selection a motivation

    Before his injury setback, Estevao enjoyed an incredible international start under Ancelotti, scoring against Chile, South Korea, Senegal, and Tunisia. Addressing his ambition to reclaim a starting role alongside Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior, the teenager rejected claims of feeling anxious.

    Instead, he described working under Ancelotti as a unique privilege that drives his daily training standards.

    “I don’t think it’s anxiety, I think it’s a privilege,” Estevao explained. “Every player who is chosen here is privileged. Being chosen by Ancelotti is a privilege for me. I see this as motivation to give my best every day in training and in games.”

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    Brazil prepare for Australia double-header and India clash

    Estevao will look to make an immediate impact as Brazil begin their tour against Australia on Friday at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville. The Selecao will then face the Socceroos again on September 29 at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

    Ancelotti's side conclude their international schedule on October 3 against India at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

    Estevao aims to solidify his position as a core figure in Brazil's new cycle.

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